Was disheartened by delay in 'Phule' release, but some things are out of your control: Pratik Gandhi

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Actor Pratik Gandhi has expressed his disappointment over the postponement of "Phule" amid controversy, saying he had hoped the film would release on its original date, April 11, which coincided with the 197th birth anniversary of the social reformer.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a 'U' certificate to the makers on April 7 and had asked them to make a series of amendments, including removing terms such as 'Mang', 'Mahar' and 'Peshwai', as well as the line '3,000 saal purani ghulami' to be modified as 'kai saal purani ghulami', which director Ananth Mahadevan said they complied with.

After the trailer of "Phule" was shared online on April 10, a section of the Brahmin community raised objections over the portrayal of its members in the film. It will now release on April 25.

Gandhi, who plays the title role of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule in the movie, said they may have missed the April 11 release date but hopes things will only get better from here on.

"I was shooting somewhere when I came to know that it (the film) is pushed by two weeks. I was disheartened immediately. But then I spoke to them (makers) and I got to know the reasons... These are the reasons over which you don't have any control...

"It was disheartening for one big reason because this April 11 was the 197th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule. Had the film released on April 11, it would have been a part of history. That date was important. But whatever happens happens for the best," the actor told PTI in an interview.

According to Gandhi, the makers were asked to make "certain amendments" in the final film.

"There are certain things that were asked to be softened a little and communicated differently. With respect to the film, without changing or harming the film, whatever was possible has been done is what I'm told.

"Also, there was a sudden (uproar by a) set of people who felt that it was against them or their ideology. April 25 suddenly felt like a better date for the distributors and producers," he added.

The actor, known for "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", "Do Aur Do Pyaar" and "Madgaon Express", said he is looking forward to watching the final cut of "Phule".

Gandhi appealed to the Brahmin community to not judge the film on the basis of its trailer.

"I was surprised by the reaction, but I can also understand where they are coming from. I'm just requesting them to watch the film and then make their opinion because whatever they have seen is just a trailer. So what you have seen right now are lines that are out of context," he said.

Mahadevan earlier told PTI the controversy around "Phule" was "unnecessary" as they had already complied with the CBFC over the suggested amendments.

The director also said they pushed the release to clear the controversy as there was nothing objectionable in the movie.

Also starring Patralekhaa in the role of Savitribai Phule, "Phule" is backed by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions. It will be released in theatres by Zee Studios.