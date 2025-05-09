Was nervous, couldn't look at him while talking: Barry Keoghan on meeting Ringo Starr

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) Irish actor Barry Keoghan says he was nervous to meet former drummer of rock band The Beatles, Ringo Starr.

Keoghan essays the role of Starr in one of the Sam Mendes' projects, who is working on making four different movies on the members of the band which also included Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon.

The 32-year-old actor, known for his work in films like "Dunkirk" and "Saltburn", said meeting the musician was one of the moments he felt "frozen".

"It was sort of one of those moments where you’re in awe and you’re just frozen," he shared on the episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The actor said when he visited Starr's house, the musician even played drums for him.

"Yeah, I was… And when I was talking to him, I couldn’t look at him. I was nervous, like right now. He said, ‘You can look at me,'" Keoghan added.

"And again you’re playing Ringo Starr. My job is to observe and take in kind of mannerisms and study, but I want to humanize him and bring feelings to him, not just sort of imitate him." All the four films are slated to release in April 2028. Actor Paul Mescal will portray the role of McCartney in the project with Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson playing Harrison and Lennon respectively.

The Beatles, popular for songs such as "Hey Jude", "Here Comes The Sun", "Abbey Road" and "Let It Be", was widely regarded as the most influential band in Western popular music. The fanaticism for the rock band, which was active between 1960 and 1970, was such that the phenomenon came to be known as 'Beatlemania'.