Wasn't sure how it would turn out: actor Anurag Sinha on playing antagonist in ‘Taskaree’

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Actor Anurag Sinha, who received appreciation for playing the antagonist in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer series “Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web”, said his aim has always been to pick up roles that leave an impact.

The actor made his debut with Subhash Ghai's 2008 thriller “Black & White”, in which he essayed the role of a suicide bomber. He followed it up with Nikhhil Advani’s TV series “Prisoners of War-Bandi Yuddh Ke” and another film titled, “Shadow Assassins”.

In the Neeraj Pandey-created Netflix show, Sinha essays the role of an Assistant Commissioner of Customs Prakash Kumar, while Hashmi plays his junior.

“I've always been a little selective in the kind of work that I do. I want to be a part of a work that has an impact and elevates me. ‘Taskaree’ was a very different approach to the kind of career path that I had before, like mostly in lead roles and some heroic stuff that I've done before in cinema.

"So, the shade (in the show) is different and I've not attempted this before, like having a very stark negative shade. I was not very sure how it would turn out,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Released last month, the series was among Netflix’s highest viewed non-English shows globally.

The gamble seems to have paid off and Sinha expressed gratitude to people for appreciating his performance in “Taskaree”.

“I'm quite happy that people have responded in the most wonderful manner and have liked the show and are appreciating my work and everybody else's and it's a matter of great joy,” the actor said.

Away from the camera, Sinha said he prefers retreating to the mountains, where he focuses on personal growth and pursues creative outlets such as writing and music. He described these pursuits not merely as hobbies but as the “backbone” of his craft.

“The second film that I did, which could not see the light, was called ‘Pehla Sitar’. It was directed by O S Hussain, son of M F Hussain. It was a fantasy love story.

"So, from that point in time, I used music for my performances, music does not only mean the vocals part but the rhythm, the feel and the emotions that you get from it, that you use in acting,” the actor said.

Actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, and Zoya Afroz round out the cast of “Taskaree”. It is directed by Raghav Jairath. PTI KKP RB MAH MAH