Watching Dharamendra for one last time in 'Ikkis' will mean the world to all of us: Karan Johar

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PIT) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday extended his good wishes to "Ikkis”, which will be actor Dharmendra’s last movie and said it's going to be a treat for him and cinegoers to watch the last star on the screen one more time.

The war drama, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was earlier set to arrive in theatres on December 25, and will now hit the big screen on January 1, 2026. Johar’s home production, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday is now releasing on December 25.

“I'm looking forward to watching 'Ikkis'. It's such a special film to all of us. For me, for personal reasons, we have such great regard, respect and reverence for Dharam ji and it's been a tremendous loss to all of us. And watching him for one last time will mean the world to all of us as fans and cinegoers.

"Also, it's Agastya's film, like I've known Ananya (Panday), I've known Agastya and Dinu's (Dinesh Vijan, producer) a great friend," Johar told reporters here at the trailer launch press conference of "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

“Ikkis” narrates the story of youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, a second Lieutenant, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Agastya Nanda plays the role of Khetarpal.

When asked about releasing "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" at a time when Ranveer Singh-fronted “Dhurandhar” is doing well in theatres and James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” has also released, Johar said there is scope for all kinds of films in theatres.

“I'm incredibly proud of the success of 'Durandhar' and my congratulations to the entire team. It's a phenomenal film. I've heard the best things about ‘Avatar’, but I've also heard amazing things about our film. I know that it's a Christmas release and it's a festive release,” the producer said.

“I believe, as a producer of a multitude of films, that there is scope for every film to perform. Also I felt that our film 'Tu Meri Main Tera…' is very different from every other film that is being played in cinema halls. I think all of us can do exceedingly well in the cinemas,” Johar added.

The upcoming film is directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame.