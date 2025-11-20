Waves bazaar inaugurated, to grant cash prize of USD 20,000 for first time

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) The 19th Film Bazaar, rechristened as Waves Film Bazaar this year, was inaugurated on Thursday alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Positioned as one of Asia’s most important film markets, Waves Film Bazaar serves as IFFI’s dedicated industry platform, connecting creators with financiers, studios, festival programmers, and international partners.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Ms. Jaewon Kim from the Republic of Korea, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Sanjay Jaju, filmmaker Garth Davis, actor Anupam Kher, Minister of State, Information & Broadcasting, Government of India L. Murugan, Additional Secretary Prabhat Kumar, Advisor to Waves Bazaar Jerome Pilloard, Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Festival Director of IFFI Shekhar Kapur.

“As our Prime Minister mentioned in WAVES, India is emerging as a global power in production, digital content, gaming, fashion and music. This is the form of the large economy in our nation. WAVES Film Bazaar will bridge the gap between the theatres to the world producers. We are also giving a platform to the young minds,” Murugan said.

Jaju said Waves Film Bazaar will present its most ambitious slate with more than 300 films this year.

"Each section is crafted to ensure creators at every stage find a place and pathway. For the first time, the bazaar will also award a cash grant of USD 20,000 to encourage and support emerging filmmakers," he added.

The evening also witnessed a special cultural moment as Jaewon Kim performed “Vande Mataram”, with the audience joining in, setting a warm tone.

With its global participation, new grant structures, and strengthened industry platforms, the Waves Film Bazaar continues to position IFFI as a key international hub for cinematic exchange and creative collaboration.

IFFI will continue till November 28.