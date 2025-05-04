WAVES Bazaar sees deals worth Rs 800 crore between creators, investors

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the WAVES Bazaar saw business transactions to the tune of Rs 800 crore, with creators and filmmakers from across the country linking up with investors from the world over.

A key highlight of the bazaar was the Buyer-Seller Market that witnessed more than 3,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings over the three days of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The deals struck during the bazaar were across the film, music, radio, VFX and animation sectors.

"With deal-making still underway, the total valuation is projected to surpass Rs 1,000 crore in a few days," a senior official said.

Curated screenings of films at the 80-seat venue drew enthusiastic responses and appreciation for the movies selected.

The bazaar also helped emerging creators pitch their intellectual properties (IPs) to a global network of buyers and collaborators, generating significant interest and fostering new partnerships.

In a major achievement in international collaborations between India and New Zealand, the Film India Screen Collective and Screen Canterbury NZ announced a collaborative proposal to launch the first-ever Indian film festival in New Zealand.

The festival is aimed at deepening the tourism, cultural exchange and co-production ties between the two countries. PTI SKU RC