WAVES bid opportunity for media, TV channels, OTT platforms and filmmakers: Murugan

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan on Monday said the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is a big opportunity for creators.

The Union Minister of State Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs said the summit, being held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, will have programmes like WAVES Bazaar and CEO Round Table.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, WAVES is a big opportunity for creators working in the field of creator economy It is a big event for print media, satellite TV channels, digital media, OTT platforms and filmmakers. Players associated with the media and entertainment sector will come together in this conference and celebrate creativity for four days," he said.

"Leading production companies from India and abroad are participating in the WAVES Summit. Through WAVES, the whole world will get to see a glimpse of Indian technology and content creation," he added.

Murugan also met the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and discussed issues related to development of the state, an official said. PTI MAS BNM