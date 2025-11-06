Waves Film Bazaar to feature Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra's project among others

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Filmmakers Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra, Devashish Makhija, Ira Dubey, Shaunak Sen are among the names whose projects will feature in co-production market at WAVES Film Bazaar this year.

This year's edition brings together an exceptional slate across its Co-Production Market, Work-in-Progress (WIP) Lab, and Viewing Room, reaffirming WAVES Film Bazaar's position as South Asia’s most vital global film market and co-production platform, as per a press release.

The Co-Production Market 2025 presents 22 feature films and 5 documentaries from 8 countries, spanning 19 languages.

Rao, Motwane, Batra, Makhija, Dubey, Sen, and BAFTA-winner Ben Crichto will pitch their projects to international and Indian producers, distributors, financiers, and festival programmers, fostering new collaborations.

Additionally, three projects, "Shamed", "Smash", and "Tiger in the Lion Den", will feature under NFDC’s Handpicked Focused Projects, while "Gloria" from the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) cross-exchange initiative spotlights international co-creation.

The Viewing Room 2025 features 230 entries in 33 languages from 14 countries, including 85 world premieres, connecting filmmakers with international buyers and festival programmers through an advanced digital interface. The curated WAVES Film Bazaar Recommends (WFBR) section spotlights 22 innovative films across formats and genres.

The Work-in-Progress Lab 2025 received 50 entries across 14 languages, selecting five films including the India–Australia co-production "Chevittorma and Khoriya", backed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Mentored by a global panel including Philippa Campbell, Sandrine Cassidy, Kiki Fung, Nitin Baid, and Sanyukta Kaza, the Lab provides emerging filmmakers with expert editorial feedback and festival insights.

The 19th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar, organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), will be in Goa from November 20-24, 2025, alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), at the Marriott Resort. PTI SMR SMR BK BK