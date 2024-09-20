We are always judging young generation but they are smarter, says Abhishek Banerjee

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Actor Abhishek Banerjee says the young generation is always being judged but they are smarter and can take care of themselves.

Banerjee attended the song launch event of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan debut film “Binny And Family”.

The 39-year-old actor considers Dhawans as his family. The actor, his “Stree 2” director-writer duo Amar Kaushik and Niren Bhatt extended their support to the film.

“We are always looking down on the next generation who are coming up. But the younger generation out there is smarter. Like how we used to think that we are smarter than our parents because we are living in society. They are very relaxed, they can take care of themselves. They are independent now and at a very early age which we were not,” Banerjee told reporters here at the song launch of "Zindagi".

Helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, “Binny And Family” explores the relationship and complexity between three generations. Anjini plays the titular role of Binny. Pankaj Kapur also stars in the movie.

Sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore, the song “Zindagi” explores the beautiful relationship between grandparents and grandchildren.

The debutant actor said she imbibed a lot from her family of artists.

“I think living in the moment and spending time with people you care about is so important. Rather than the line that says, 'You only understand the loss of someone when they're not in your life anymore'. I don't think you need to wait for that,” she said.

Produced by Mahaveer Jain Films & Wave Band Productions, "Binny And Family" released on Friday.