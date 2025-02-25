We are focused on bank embezzlement probe: Mumbai Police amid Kerala Cong-Preity Zinta spat

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing on Tuesday said their investigation is focused on the New India Cooperative Bank fraud case, and the purported loan issue of actor Preity Zinta is not their concern.

An EOW official said if anybody approaches police with a complaint about any bad loan in the bank embezzlement case with evidence, it can be investigated separately.

"No complaint has been received by Mumbai Police from any institution or whistle-blower on this (Zinta loan issue)," he said.

The EOW's explanation comes amid a spat between the actor and Kerala Congress over the "loan write-off" allegations.

The Kerala unit of Congress had posted a news article with a caption that Zinta gave her social media accounts to BJP to get a Rs 18 crore write-off and depositors are on the streets now that the bank has collapsed.

A furious Zinta hit back with a counter post on Tuesday morning, slamming the political party for spreading fake news.

"No, I operate my social media accounts myself and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I'm shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip and click baits using my name & images.

"For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK - over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future," she wrote.

The EOW is probing the Rs 122-crore embezzlement at New India Cooperative Bank and arrested three persons, including the bank's former CEO Abhimanyu Bhoan, ex-general manager Hitesh Mehta, and real estate developer Dharmesh Paun.

The alleged misappropriation of funds came to light following an inspection by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As per the police, Devarshi Ghosh, the bank’s acting chief executive officer, lodged a complaint against Mehta and others at the Dadar police station in central Mumbai nearly two weeks ago for alleged misappropriation of the lender’s funds.

The complainant alleged that Mehta and his associates hatched a conspiracy and embezzled Rs 122 crore from the safes of Prabhadevi and Goregaon offices (in Mumbai) of the bank. PTI DC NSK