We love that world: Doug Liman on trying to get Tom Cruise-starrer 'Edge of Tomorrow' greenlit

London, Jul 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Doug Liman says he and Tom Cruise keep discussing a possible sequel to "Edge of Tomorrow", the 2014 sci-fi drama about time loop and alien invasion that has become a cult hit over the years.

Written by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie revolved around Cruise's army general, who is paied with Emily Blunt's captain, as they battle an alien attack. McQuarrie later went on to direct Cruise on "Mission Impossible" movies.

In the story, Cruise and Blunt's characters keep going back 24 hours back in time until they find a way to defeat the alien invasion.

Liman, who also directed Cruise in "American Made" and is known for movies such as "Swingers", "The Bourne Identity" and "Mr & Mrs Smith", said he and Cruise keep discussing the movie and in fact, rewatched it recently.

"No, we keep talking about it. We love that world," Liman told Empire about the possibility of the sci-fi project finding its sequel.

“Tom and I just actually rewatched it about two months ago, because I hadn't seen it in 10 years. I was like, ‘Wow, that is a really good movie.’” The filmmaker, who most recently directed a remake of "Road House" and is currently promoting "The Instigators", is happy that "Edge of Tomorrow" has become a favourite with audiences.

“I haven't necessarily always had the good fortune of having movies that have huge opening weekends... Bourne Identity lost to Scooby-Doo (on) its opening weekend. And Swingers came and went from the theatres. What I've come to understand is, I'm making movies for the long term.

"I'm an ego-driven guy, I'd like to get accolades now. But I also recognise that, if I was given the choice, I'll choose making films that people 50 years from now are still watching.” "The Instigators", starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, is a heist drama about two unlikely partners, who must team up to outrun police, bureaucrats and a vengeful crime boss when the robbery goes awry. The movie releases in select cinema and streams on Apple TV+ from August 9. PTI BK BK BK