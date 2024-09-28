We need to make entertaining films that resonate with audiences: Sachin Pilgaonkar

Mumbai: There is a need to make big entertaining films to bring the audiences back to theatres, says actor-filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar whose Marathi film “Navra Maza Navsacha 2” has emerged as a major box office hit.

The family entertainer, written, directed, produced and distributed by Pilgaonkar, has earned over Rs 12 crore in India, according to movie trade tracking website Sacnilk.

Pilgaonkar, who stars with wife Supriya in the movie, is happy with the business the movie has done at the box office but hopes the next film does even better business than his.

"It feels good when a film does well as it benefits every person working on it. I want someone to break the record of my film and make more money at the box office. There are low footfalls in theatres today and to attract more people we need to make content that will resonate with them," the actor told PTI in an interview.

The film, a sequel to 2004 hit "Navra Maza Navsacha", released in theatres on September 20. It revolves around a couple, played by Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, who are on a journey to seek blessings at Ganpati Pule. Their daughter Shraddha (Hemal Ingle) makes an unusual and hilarious vow and forces her fiancé (Swapnil Joshi) to fulfil it as a condition to marry her.

Pilgaonkar, a veteran in Hindi and Marathi cinema for his roles in “Geet Gaata Chal”, “Balika Badhu”, “Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se”, and “Nadiya Ke Paar” and many others, said the audiences enjoyed the film and its characters "because it reflects the common man’s mindset" "Today people have so many problems in their lives and if they watch problematic things on screen they are like, ‘Why should we watch it?’ So, we need more entertaining films to be made, we should have more makers who make big entertaining films,” he said.

“Navra Maza Navsacha 2” features a talented ensemble cast, including celebrated actors from the Marathi industry like Ashok Saraf, Swapnil Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, and Nirmiti Sawant, among others.

“They are all a phone call away. It’s a boon to get great actors,” the 67-year-old actor-filmmaker said.

Pilgaonkar said acting remains his first love but he equally enjoys directing movies.

He has helmed films like “Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi”, “Gammat Jammat”, “Savvasher”, and the popular TV show “Tu Tu Main Main”, among others.

“My first love is acting because I started my career with it when I was five years- old. But I’m passionate about directing or making a film. Every department is projected through the director, and a director should have a vision.

"I make a film only when I’ve got a bound script in my hand and mentally I should be clear about what I want from every department,” Pilgaonkar said, adding, that he admires filmmakers like Mahesh Manjrekar, Paresh Mokashi, Satish Rajwade, Mahesh Kothare, and Aditya Sarpotdar.