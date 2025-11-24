We shouldn’t be scared of AI: Vishal Bhardwaj

Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here to stay and one shouldn’t be “scared” of it, but instead learn how to use it effectively.

Speaking at the annual Lata Mangeshkar memorial talk at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday, the filmmaker said AI will never be able to feel emotions.

"We shouldn’t be scared of it, and shouldn’t discard it either. AI will never be able to fall in love. So, we should be very assured. It will never be able to feel death and love. So, that heart will remain ours. So, sooner or later we will get to know how to use it and not to use it,” Bhardwaj said.

The composer-filmmaker recalled how many people often panic with technological shifts and gave the example of computers.

"When all these computers started changing, I remember there was a movement that computers will remove everyone. Now, can we think of life without computers? So, we can’t think. Because you can’t fight progress.” “Kantara” composer B Ajaneesh Loknath, who was also a part of the session, said it depends on the preference of the individuals, whether to use AI or not.

“Obviously, if you ask me, I will not use AI. It’s my preference. If it is used for the right, positive purpose, it’s a great thing. Or else, if it is not used, then…," he said.

Responding to a query about whether cinema and music will be different in terms of music, Bhardwaj revealed that the streaming platforms are suggesting to not have more songs in the movie.

“Sadly, OTT has a mandate about not putting out songs. They are saying, whenever the song comes, the audience is forwards, it and they want to see the drama. They are giving a mandate don’t put more than one song on OTT in a film.

"I think our films are incomplete without music, music is our identity, we will be singing and dancing, and expressing through music,” he said, adding. PTI KKP RB RB