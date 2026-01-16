We talk about nation first and our identity: Kabir Sadanand on 'Shatak'

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Actor Kabir Sadanand says "Shatak", the upcoming film that chronicles the 100 year journey of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will break many myths about the organisation, which has always believed in nation first philosophy.

Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapoor, the movie's trailer was launched here on Friday.

"Opinions are a national past time for all of us, from films, politics, to cricket... When you look at the RSS, they dont publicize themselves about thier work. They just serve the country. That's the reason there are so many opinions. This film is made to break the myths which are there which people think.

"We say the country first and if you call this a propaganda, then we all are doing propaganda. There is nothing above country. If we are ashamed to call 'Bharat Mata ki jai' or 'we are Indian', then you are doing propaganda," the actor, who is the associate producer on the project, said at an event.

Manmohan Vaidya, senior functionary and member of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (All-India Executive Committee) of RSS, was the chief guest at the event.

Vaidya said said the organisation belongs to everyone.

"It is very easy if you join the Sangh, you can join it and the entry is free. If you don't like it, you can leave. There is no problem. But it is difficult to understand the it from the outside because there is no other organization like the Sangh in the world. So, through this film, the story of the Sangh will reach people," he said.

Mall said the story of "Shatak" chose him.

"While making this film, I came to know about so many things.... The film is important because you have been watching cinema from one side only, you didn't get a chance to talk about cinema from the other side. Today, Vir accepted this challenge," he said. PTI SSG BK RB RB RB RB