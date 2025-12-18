Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday said "Homebound" making it to the top 15 shortlist in the best international feature category is an achievement in itself and now the team hopes that the film makes India proud by earning an Oscar nomination.

Produced by Johar and Adar Poonawala's Dharma Productions and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, "Homebound" on Wednesday moved a step close to Oscar nomination by getting into the shortlist of final 15 movies from across the world.

Johar said he was excited and nervous to have reached the top 15 in the category "It is such an honour. I am so grateful to the selection process that allowed us to be India's official entry at the Academy Awards. We have been doing everything in our capacity and now we are part of the top 15, which I believe is an achievement in itself.

"Now we just hope and we want the nation's prayers that 'Homebound' does us proud and lands a final nomination. We will do everything in our capacity," Johar told reporters here at an event in Mumbai.

The award for best foreign film, now re-categorised as best international feature, has so far eluded India.

Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category -- Mehmood Khan’s “Mother India”, Mira Nair’s “Salaam Bombay” and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s “Lagaan”. Deepa Mehta’s “Water”, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada.

Gujarati film "Chhello Show" in 2023 was the last film to get shortlisted.

Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhavi Kapoor, "Homebound" portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.

The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes in May and has Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese as an executive producer.

Johar was speaking at an event for India's International Moment of United Nations (IIMUN), which organised the 11th edition of its flagship Role Model Series on Thursday. He is part of the advisory board of IIMUN.

At the event, the "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" filmmaker also congratulated Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar for their new hit "Dhurandhar".

"I love the film and I am very, very elated with its massive box office success, appreciation and acclaim. I look forward to what Aditya Dhar does next. I want to congratulate the entire cast and crew of that film. Ranveer Singh, Extraordinary Akshaye (Khanna), Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, everybody is so similar. Aditya Dhar is the man of the moment and more power to him," Johar said.