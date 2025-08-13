Web series 'insulting' soldiers: police say no 'criminality' found in allegations against Ekta

Mumbai: No "criminality" was found in the allegations against Ekta Kapoor that a web series telecast by her streaming platform Alt Balaji disrespected Indian soldiers, Mumbai Police have told a court here after conducting an inquiry.

No official or active-duty armed forces officer has filed a complaint against Kapoor or the OTT platform, therefore no legal action has been taken, the report said.

YouTuber Vikas Pathak (also known as 'Hindustani Bhau'), had filed a private complaint in the Bandra magistrate court, accusing Kapoor and the OTT platform of tarnishing the nation's pride by depicting an Indian Army uniform in an objectionable scene.

The magistrate had directed Khar police to conduct an enquiry and submit a report.

The report, submitted earlier this month, noted that a case over the same matter has been registered in Madhya Pradesh, and it was not necessary to register a new case elsewhere.

Besides Ekta Kapoor, Pathak had named her parents Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor as well as Alt Balaji in the complaint.

The Kapoors were directors of the streaming platform, he stated, but the police report said they were directors of Balaji Telefilm, and not Alt Balaji.

No criminality has been found in the nature of the allegations made by the complainant, the report said.

Pathak's lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh said there was no bar to register criminal cases in different states on the same issue, thought an accused can apply to get multiple cases clubbed.

As per the complaint, a web series on Alt Balaji showed a military officer engaging in an "illicit sexual act". Pathak came across the episode in May 2020, the complaint said.