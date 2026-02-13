Wedding is on cards but when right person walks into my life: Mrunal Thakur

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Actor Mrunal Thakur says she will not shy away from announcing her marriage to the world but she is still waiting for the right person to walk into her life.

There were reports last month claiming that Thakur has been secretly dating South star Dhanush and will tie the knot with him on February 14, which marks Valentine's Day. The two, however, have not officially spoken about it.

Asked about the speculation around personal life, Thakur said she has plans to get married some day.

"Yes, wedding is on the cards and whenever the right day, the right time and the right person walks into my life, I will be the first one to announce it on my social networking sites,” Thakur, who currently stars in romance drama “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, told PTI in an interview.

The actor said she resonates with her character of Roshni, who believes one shouldn't get married for the sake of it.

“Roshni said, 'Karne ke liye nahi karni hai' (Marriage shouldn't be done just for the sake of doing it). Someone had to say it and I'm glad she said it,” she said.

Thakur added that today’s generation prioritises genuine connection over societal status or external pressure.

“…Like, earlier, people might have had certain reasons to get married but today, people marry because they want to, and they want to do it with the right person,” she said.

In “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, Thakur features opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is billed as an imperfectly perfect love story of Chaturvedi’s Shashank and Thakur’s Roshni.

The romantic-drama, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios, is set to hit theatres on February 20.