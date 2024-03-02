Wendell Pierce joins James Gunn's 'Superman'

Los Angeles: "The Wire" star Wendell Pierce is set to star in James Gunn's "Superman".

According to Variety, the veteran actor will play Perry White, editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper that employs Clark Kent/Superman (David Corenswet), Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo).

Previously, actors Jackie Cooper, Frank Langella and Laurence Fishburne have essayed the role in other "Superman" films.

"Superman" also stars Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Shooting of the film, earlier titled "Superman: Legacy", began on February 29.

The new movie marks the beginning of a rebooted Warner Bros/DC Universe under the supervision of Gunn and his DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran.

"Superman" will hit the screens on July 11, 2025.