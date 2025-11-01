'Went through 350 auditions before first film' says Josh Brolin

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (PTI) Hollywood star Josh Brolin said he auditioned over 300 times before landing his first film role in "The Goonies".

The 57-year-old actor, best known for his roles as the villain Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and his Oscar-nominated role as Dan White in "Milk", said it took him 350 auditions.

"First movie, accidental... I mean, totally, 350 auditions—do you remember the days when you would audition like three times a day? Oh, yeah. You'd go to that and then you'd rush to that office and then you'd rush to (another audition) and you'd see the same people in the hallway," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview, while promoting his upcoming film "The Running Man".

"350 auditions before I got 'Goonies'," he added.

Directed by Richard Donner, "The Goonies" released in 1985 and revolved around a group of west coast kids facing their last days together before a development paves over their homes, stumble onto evidence of pirates' treasure, attracting the attention of a family of criminals.

Alongside Brolin, the film also featured Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, among others.

Brolin's upcoming film "The Running Man" is directed by Edgar Wright and will release on November 7. It has Glen Powell in the lead role of Ben Richards.