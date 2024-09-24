West Bengal: Directors' association says it'll provide support to hairstylist who attempted suicide

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) The Directors Association of Eastern India (DAEI) said it will provide all support to the hairstylist who allegedly attempted to die by suicide.

Addressing a press conference, DAEI president Subrata Sen said no obstacles should be put in her way so that she can work on projects she likes.

"As part of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI), DAEI will protect the interest of all the stakeholders, including our hairstylist, and no obstacles should be put in her way in getting projects she likes," he said.

Claiming that a powerful lobby of technicians was preventing her from getting work since May, the woman set herself on fire at her house on Saturday. However, her family was able to rescue her in time.

She had recorded an audio statement on her phone and also wrote a note, naming 11 people, before attempting to kill herself. A police complaint was lodged.

DAEI secretary Sudeshna Roy said the association will extend all support to the police for the investigation.

Sources in the Bengali entertainment industry said the hairstylist was suspended by her union, the Cine and Video Hairstylist Association, on May 1 for "insubordination and indiscipline" for three months, following complaints by other members.

FCTWEI president Swarup Biswas said a committee has been formed to look into allegations levelled by her.

"If the allegations are found to be true, we will take proper action," he said.

Meanwhile, actor Dev said it was unfortunate if an experienced hairstylist was not getting assignments.

"I wish her speedy recovery," the TMC MP told reporters.