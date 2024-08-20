West makes Avengers as they don't have superheroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sambhaji: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday said the filmmakers from the West feel the need to make films like "Avengers" because they don't have "real superheroes" like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The actor stars as Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his upcoming film "Chhaava", directed by Laxman Utekar. The period drama will release on December 6.

Vicky was speaking at a special event held at Chitra Cinemas where he and Utekar showed the teaser of the movie, produced by Maddock Films, to a group of fans.

The National Award winner said it is an honour for him to play the role of the Maratha warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for an actor. The whole team has worked very hard on this film. I always say the West feels the need to make films like 'Avengers' because they don't have those kinds of superheroes that we have. We have real superheroes.

"If we look into the history of India, we will find so many superheroes like Sambhaji, Chhatrapati Shivaji that all other superheroes will fail in front of them. It's important to tell such stories and celebrate with people. We are proud of them. It's because of their valour and sacrifice that we are able to live in this beautiful country," Vicky said.

The makers officially released the first glimpse into the world of "Chhaava" on social media on Monday, days after its teaser premiered in cinema halls alongside the shows of Maddock Films' latest offering "Stree 2".

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Chatrapati Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji, and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

A R Rahman has composed the music for Chhaava, written by Rishi Virmani.