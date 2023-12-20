'What We Do in the Shadows' to end with sixth season

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) The sixth season of vampire comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows" will be its last, FX has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is entering the back half of a two-season renewal that will take the show to its conclusion.

"What We Do in the Shadows" follows vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) who have been roommates for hundreds of years.

How they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, the Guide (Kristen Schaal) forms the core of the plot.

The fifth season of the series concluded in August.

"What Do We Do in the Shadows", created by Jemaine Clement based on his and Taika Waititi's 2014 film of the same name, premiered on FX in 2019.

Clement, Waititi, showrunner Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush serve as executive producers on the show, backed by FX Productions. PTI RDS RDS RDS