When a versatile actor meets a legend: Rituparna and Sharmila's 'Puratawn' bond

Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) National Award-winning actor Rituparna Sengupta, who plays the on-screen daughter of Padma Bhushan awardee Sharmila Tagore in the upcoming Bengali film 'Puratawn', recalls how the 'Amar Prem' actor would occasionally share anecdotes about her rich shooting experiences with legendary directors across various genres during her six-decade-long career.

Rituparna, who is also producing the film directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Suman Ghosh, told PTI that during a recent phone conversation, Sharmila mentioned that she had always wanted to work with her.

Eventually, everything fell into place as Ghosh took the initiative and wrote the script, which we both loved, she said.

"I think she (Sharmila) was very affectionate toward me and fond of me. During breaks, she would sometimes share her experiences. She spoke about working with Satyajit Ray and her experience in ‘Nayak’ — how her bespectacled look in that film was designed. She was happy to reminisce about films like ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’, ‘Devi’, and working with Ray and other legendary actors," Rituparna added.

"She has worked across a vast period, encompassing different genres. From ‘Devi’ to ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ and ‘Aradhana’, she has been associated with significant films. Our discussions often touched on these milestones. She even recalled her experience of wearing a bikini for the shoot of ‘An Evening in Paris’ — that was particularly interesting. It was truly enthralling to be part of such conversations with her," said the National Award winning ‘Dahan’ actor.

Speaking about her on-screen chemistry with Sharmila in ‘Puratawn’, Rituparna gushed, "The narrative revolves around the deep, emotional bond between a mother and daughter (Maa-meyer darun samparko). The veteran actor’s character is rooted in her old dreams and ancestral home, while the daughter is a corporate honcho, leading to a dilemma between the past and present." "There’s a distinct chemistry that the director has beautifully developed—one that portrays the raw, unconditional and pure love between a mother and daughter. The film also explores the dynamics of a husband-wife relationship. You could describe it as a relationship-based film where the mother-daughter bond is poignantly, emotionally, and passionately depicted," she said.

Reflecting on her bond with Sharmila both on and off-screen, Rituparna shared, "We developed a great connection. I used to often bring home-cooked food for her and she enjoyed it." Rituparna also expressed sadness that her mother, who passed away recently, could not see the film.

"She was so happy when she learned that Sharmila would be playing my on-screen mother in ‘Puratawn’ and was eager to watch the film. This film is a tribute to my mother—to all mothers." "This is not just a typical mother-daughter story—it delves into various relationships, including those between a mother and her son-in-law, a mother and her household, as well as the layers of her past and present life. These elements make the film deeply engaging," she said, adding that her own beautiful relationship with her mother-in-law influenced the film’s emotional depth.

Asked why Ghosh was chosen as the director, Rituparna said, "Suman is a veteran in his own right, having worked with icons like Soumitra Chatterjee, Mithun Chakraborty and Aparna Sen." "Since Sharmila has worked with some of the greatest directors, it was important that she felt comfortable with Suman. He is a sensitive filmmaker and a great storyteller. I had previously worked with him, and I admire his craft," she elaborated, referring to his films such as ‘Nobel Chor’, ‘Kabuliwala’, and ‘Basu Paribar’.

"When casting someone like Sharmila, every detail of the film must be considered with utmost care," she added.

Rituparna also mentioned that she has personally known Ghosh as a family friend for years.

Asked about ‘Puratawn’ receiving international recognition, she said, "The film has won awards at two international film festivals and will be screened at many more. But my biggest award will be the recognition from audiences in my home city—this is my gift to them for Bangla Nababarsho." The film will be released on April 11.

Puratawn won the Best Feature Film award at the Indian Film Festival of Houston and previously received the Best Film and Best Actress (Sharmila Tagore) honours at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival.

Actor Indraneil Sengupta plays the male lead as Rituparna’s on-screen husband. "He has done a fantastic job," she said. PTI SUS MNB