When Raj met Rog: Shah Rukh Khan visits rehearsals of 'Come Fall in Love-The DDLJ Musical' in UK

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a surprise visit to the London rehearsal set of "Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical", the much-awaited stage adaptation of the actor's 1995 film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

Khan, who starred as the beloved Raj in the original Aditya Chopra-directed blockbuster opposite Kajol’s Simran, visited the set ahead of its UK premiere at the Manchester Opera House next month.

The reimagined stage production, which will run from May 29 to June 21, is also directed by Chopra.

Jena Pandya, who plays Simran in the musical, called the meeting a “long lasting memory.” “Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honour. He was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that himself and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling and will be a long lasting memory for me. I can’t wait to head to Manchester next week and put this story on stage,” she said in a statement.

Ashley Day, who plays Rog, an updated take on SRK's Raj, said the actor greeted the cast and crew with "love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building".

"I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project beloved by millions-being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more! The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog-but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it," he added.

The plot of the musical revolves around Simran (Pandya), a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. But later falls in love with a British man named Roger (Day).

Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravijani, who have created 18 new English songs for the musical, said having Shah Rukh visit the workshop was an "amazingly positive experience".

"What a wonderful moment in time. Of course, crucially for us, he loved the songs, the voices and the energy of the performances! He met and engaged with every single person after watching the rehearsals and even re-lived his musical-theatre experiences from his early days.

"It’s safe to say our cast and ensemble will always treasure their time with him. We’re all hoping he makes it to Manchester to watch the show truly take wing at the magnificent Palace Opera House,” said Dadlani.

Ravjiani added that Shah Rukh's visit was something they never imagined.

"I think the entire cast and crew will cherish forever! His aura and sheer presence aside, meeting the original ‘Raj’ was an absolute delight for all of them. Theatre holds a very special place for Mr Shah Rukh Khan as his career began there and every member of the cast and crew could feel his pure love for theatre and the craft." Set in the UK and India, "Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ" will also feature Irvine Iqbal, Kara Lane, Harveen Mann-Neary, Millie O’Connell, Kinshuk Sen and others.