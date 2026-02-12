When Rajini sir said ‘hero aagita,’ it meant everything: Abishan Jeevinth on ‘With Love’ success

Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) His directorial debut, 'Tourist Family', made it to the reminder list of productions eligible for Best Picture at the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026).

He has now made his acting debut as a lead in 'With Love', which has won many hearts and stood out among the Valentine’s Day releases. Yet, Abishan Jeevinth said he only truly felt he had "made it" when Superstar Rajinikanth told him, "hero aagita" (you have become a hero).

"From the very beginning, wherever I went, I always said that Rajini sir was the reason I chose to act in this film. When I met him two days ago, he told me, ‘hero aagita,’ and that meant a lot to me," Jeevinth said at the thanksgiving meet organised by the producers on Thursday.

The actor-director admitted he had initial jitters during the film’s press screening.

Recalling a conversation with director Madhan, Jeevinth said, "During the press show, Madhan asked why there wasn’t much visible reaction. I told him I had faced something similar with 'Tourist Family'. Later, the appreciation came through in the reviews." He added, "Tamil Nadu audiences are truly welcoming to newcomers like me." He also mentioned some candid critiques, noting that a few members of the press had written that audiences might not like him at first, but he tends to grow on them.

"Reading that made me very happy. I’m grateful for all the love and support," he added.

Producer Soundarya Rajinikanth shared an emotional moment with her parents following the film’s positive reception. "After the press shows, when I returned home, my parents hugged me with joy. I smiled and asked, ‘Is this success, Appa?’ He just smiled. It’s a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life," she said.

Referring to Jeevinth as her "baby brother", Soundarya thanked the audience for supporting him both as a director and as a hero.

She also lauded director Madhan for his casting choices, particularly his insistence on casting Anaswara Rajan as the female lead.

"Thank you, Madhan, for firmly believing that only Anaswara would suit this character. She delivered a wonderful performance," she said, adding that she is ready to collaborate with the director again.

Director Madhan reflected on the shift from anxiety to relief. "Abishan and I were quite nervous during the press show, but that fear has completely faded. We’re thrilled that the audience has embraced and appreciated the film," he said.

Madhan said word-of-mouth was 'With Love’s' biggest strength.

"After the press show, many expressed confidence that the film would be a hit, and it has lived up to those expectations. It feels even more special when people not only enjoy the film but also recommend it to others. That kind of support truly makes us happy," he added.

Jeevinth confirmed that the successful collaboration would continue. "We are pleased with the film’s numbers, and yes, we will be collaborating again on another project with the same team," he said.

The film has emerged as a major commercial success, earning approximately Rs 11.96 crore in India in its first six days.

Industry reports indicate that the movie, made on a modest budget of Rs 4 crore, has already delivered a return on investment of nearly 200 per cent.

In key centres, the film held a steady run, registering 18 per cent occupancy in Chennai and 10 per cent in Coimbatore, according to sources.

'With Love' is a romantic drama starring Anaswara Rajan, Abishan Jeevinth, Kavya Anil, and Sacchin Nachiappan in the lead roles.

Director Madhan previously worked as an assistant director to Abishan on 'Tourist Family'.

'With Love' is produced jointly by Magesh Raj Pasilian’s MRP Entertainment, the banner behind the Sasikumar-Simran starrer, and Soundarya Rajinikanth’s Zion Films.

The music is composed by Sean Roldan, with cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Sureshkumar K. PTI JR SSK