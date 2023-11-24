When we come together, it creates history: Salman on Shah Rukh

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) There is euphoria in theatres when Shah Rukh Khan and he come together, says Salman Khan, likening their equation to the famed Jai-Veeru bond from “Sholay”.

The cult 1975 film, co-written by Salman's father Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, depicts one of Hindi cinema’s most loved on-screen friendships between Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

The two Khans share a long history, starting their careers around the same time and enduring through three decades to still be superstars in a notoriously fickle industry. Their most recent appearances together are their much-hyped cameos in each other's movies -- "Pathaan" and "Tiger 3".

"They (fans) have known our history from 'Karan Arjun'. They have always liked us. He has got a very strong fan following and so do I. When we come together, that creates euphoria in theatres, it creates history,” Salman told PTI.

“These are just guest appearances that we have done in 'Tiger' and 'Pathaan' and it has created such a big buzz that some people are comparing us to Jai and Veeru. He is Jai and I’m Veeru," he said.

Salman said the two have a great time together.

"It is not like we are shooting and working, nothing like that. We get along fine. Chill time. We do our job and we chill after that, he goes back home, I go home, and come back the next day." The two actors have been professional rivals but always friends -- except for one cold period - and always vocal in their affection for each other. They are now a major part of the Yash Raj Films' ambitious spy universe that also includes Hrithik Roshan's "War" character.

The two superstars have been circling each other's orbits since the beginning of their careers, starting from the 1995 blockbuster "Karan Arjun" that saw them playing brothers. Salman featured in a memorable guest appearance in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" with Shah Rukh returning the favour in "Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega". They worked together in "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam" but it was a flop.

In recent years, Salman appeared in "Zero" and Shah Rukh did a cameo in "Tubelight". PTI KKP SHD BK MIN MIN