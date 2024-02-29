When you can't find an opportunity, you need to create one: Kriti on production debut 'Do Patti'

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Actor Kriti Sanon, who is set to make her production debut with “Do Patti”, on Thursday said backing the Netflix film was a "creatively satisfying" experience.

Advertisment

The upcoming movie, starring Sanon and Kajol, is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and is written by Kanika Dhillon. Dhillon also serves as a producer on the project.

At the 'Next on Netflix' event, Sanon said post her critically-acclaimed film “Mimi”, she was keen to explore films that would challenge her. She won the best actress National Film Award for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in the 2021 movie.

“There comes a time in the life of an actor when you think 'What next?' I always wanted to be part of films and tell stories in ways other than being an actor on set. I wanted to do this for a film for which I'm madly passionate about in terms of its story, and 'Do Patti' was that story.

Advertisment

"After 'Mimi' I wanted to find something which is layered, intense, and that pushes me to do something that I've never done before. I wasn't getting such an opportunity for a while. I believe when you can't find an opportunity that excites you, you need to create one. 'Do Patti' was that opportunity as an actor as well,” Sanon said.

Right from story ideation to the making of the film, the actor said she closely worked with Dhillon.

"I want to thank Kanika for giving me my most challenging role as an actor. This journey has been beautiful. To be part of the process from scripting, music to look was creatively satisfying. I hope I can do this more," she added.

Advertisment

Dhillon, known for her penning films such as "Kedarnath" and "Haseen Dillruba", heaped praises on Sanon and Kajol.

"'Do Patti' is close to my heart. It will surprise you, shock you. It will make you think. Kriti is an incredibly talented actor. When I saw the rushes, I thought this is her best work. Casting Kajol was a dream come true. She is a legendary actor, she lights up the screen," the writer-producer said.

In a recorded video message, Kajol said she had an amazing time working with Sanon and Dhillon on the film. PTI CORR KKP BK RDS RDS