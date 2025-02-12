'Please debate what good journalism is': Vir Das slams media coverage over Allabadia row

New Delhi: Actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das on Wednesday said while there should be a debate on what is good comedy, there should also be a discussion on what constitutes good journalism.

Das, in his post on Instagram Stories, criticised television media's endless coverage on Ranveer Allahbadia without naming the influencer. Allahbadia has been facing backlash for his comments on parents and sex on YouTube comedy show "India's Got Latent".

The comedian, who has faced his share of controversies for his stand-up acts, termed the TV news coverage around the issue as "a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering extinction coming together to take down new media that gets million more views".

"Whether you like the new media or not is irrelevant. That's ALSO what's happening here. And while we debate what good comedy is, please debate what good journalism is, and the news that they SHOULD be doing, the questions they SHOULD be asking, and who they should be asking them to (sic)," the comedian said.

Das said the audience is always welcome to debate what good comedy is.

"A good artist will take their feedback head down, mouth shut, and maybe evolve. Either way, the consequences of your comedy on your career and audience are pretty instant. That's a natural process," he added.