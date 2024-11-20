Why AR Rahman used “awful” hashtag to announce divorce from Saira Banu

New Delhi: Renowned music composer A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu recently announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Banu first announced the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement.

Rahman shared a note on X, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.” #arrsairaabreakup”

His post concluded with the now-viral hashtag, leading to a mix of confusion and critique across social platforms.

Many started questioning the juxtaposition of seeking privacy while simultaneously using a hashtag that could trend, potentially drawing more public attention to the issue.

Comments varied from “Who creates a hashtag for a breakup?” to "The irony of asking for privacy with a hashtag."

Some users speculated if this was an attempt by Rahman or his social media team to engage with a broader audience or even to control the narrative surrounding his personal life.

Many fans, however, expressed empathy for Rahman and his family, appreciating the candidness of his statement.

The couple, married since 1995, share three children.

In their official statement, the family requested understanding and space during this challenging time.