Will do a 'Hangover 4' in an instant: Bradley Cooper

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Bradley Cooper says if there is another instalment of the "Hangover" franchise, one of the earliest hits of his career, he would return in a heartbeat.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who is currently promoting his directorial effort "Maestro", says he loves the team behind the comedy franchise about four friends who go on a misadventure in Las Vegas. The 2009 comedy, directed by Todd Phillips, featured Cooper, Ed Helms, Zack Galifianakis and Justin Bartha in key roles.

"I would probably do 'Hangover 4' in an instant," Cooper said. "Just because I love Todd, I love Zach, I love Ed so much, I probably would," he said during an appearance on "The New Yorker Radio Hour".

The third film in the franchise released in 2013 and opened to largely negative reviews.

Cooper believes that Phillips, who had a major critical success in "Jokar", is unlikely to revisit the franchise.

“I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that,” he said.

"Maestro", a biographical drama film, revolves around the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. Cooper directs and stars in the movie.