Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon on Indian weddings: Look like a lot of fun

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Indian weddings seem like a whole lot of fun, say Hollywood actors Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon who have never managed to attend one.

Weddings are very much a talking point for the two stars, looking forward to their romcom "You're Cordially Invited", the first time they are on screen together.

While Ferrell recalled that he once received an open invitation for one, Witherspoon got a glimpse into an Indian wedding through Mira Nair's 2001 film "Monsoon Wedding".

"I was staying at a hotel once where they were having an Indian wedding. I believe it was taking over the course of three days. We were asking some of the guests, like, 'What's going on?' They were like, 'Oh, my cousin's getting married. Do you guys want to come?' "It was like an open invite. I should have taken them up on the offer... it (an Indian wedding) looks like a lot of fun," Ferrell told PTI in a Zoom interview.

The prospect of attending an Indian wedding is amazing, added his co-star Witherspoon.

"I've seen the movie 'Monsoon Wedding', which was very beautiful. I think it would be really fun to be there," the actor said.

The "Legally Blonde" star also collaborated with Nair for 2004's historical drama "Vanity Fair", the director's follow-up movie to "Monsoon Wedding".

"You're Cordially Invited", which premiered on Prime Video on Thursday, is directed by Nicholas Stoller, the director behind popular comedies "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", "The Five-Year Engagement" and "Neighbors".

The film revolves around two weddings that are accidentally scheduled at the same small island hotel on the same day.

Witherspoon portrays Margot, a reality TV executive organising her sister's wedding. Ferrell is Jim, a widowed father preparing for his daughter's wedding. Comedic conflicts arise when they strive to outdo each other, each determined not to move.

Also known for comedies such as "Sweet Home Alabama", "Just Like Heaven" and "Four Christmases", the 48-year-old said she is "really specific" when it comes to films in the genre.

"I basically decided to do this movie just because Nick Stoller was writing it, and Will Ferrell was in it. That's just... you can't fail. It's just gonna be funny. At the very least, you're just going to have an excellent time for two months.

"... More people have told me they love this movie than many of my other movies," the Oscar winner said.

Ferrell, who has many comedies, including "Anchorman", "Elf" and "The Other Guys", to his credit, said every new material presents a "fun challenge".

"What's wonderful about this movie is that it's familiar territory. There have been wedding comedies before, so people already have a nice, easy entry point. At the same time, it's the reinvention of this kind of genre in a way that exceeds expectations," he added.

Asked about the challenges of creating comedy in today's world that is fast paced and driven by social media, the 57-year-old said he doesn't "dwell on it" much.

"Comedy has evolved. If you look at old films, you can't believe some of the things they're joking about. Things, all of a sudden, and I think in a healthy way, become inappropriate, but that's because we're evolving in certain ways, and that's okay.

"But at the same time, I think my job as a comedian is to charge ahead and do what I feel like is funny, entertaining and let the audience decide," he said.

According to Witherspoon, an actor should be aware of what feels fresh and new.

"The idea that he and I had never been in a movie together was just exciting because I think we're a good match for each other energy wise. And, he's really tall and I'm really short, which is just funny," she said.

To this, Ferrell joked, "Sometimes I couldn't find her on set. I thought she was hiding." "I was like, I'm down here," added Witherspoon.

"But she was just right there," Ferrell chimed in.

"You're Cordially Invited" also stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Leanne Morgan, Rory Scovel, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ramona Young, Jack McBrayer and Celia Weston.

Ferrell and Witherspoon have also produced the movie alongside Stoller, Conor Welch, Lauren Neustadter and Jessica Elbaum.