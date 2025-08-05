Will involve Bollywood stars, celebrities to boost tourism in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta

Leh, Aug 5 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday said his administration would invoke all possible efforts, including the involvement of Bollywood stars and renowned celebrities, to transform the Union Territory into a premier global tourism destination.

Interacting with the delegation of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association at the LG secretariat here, Gupta emphasised that Ladakh's breathtaking natural beauty, unique cultural heritage and adventure tourism potential make it a "jewel" of India's tourism sector.

"The administration will involve Bollywood stars and renowned celebrities for boosting tourism in Ladakh, thereby showcasing the Union Territory on national and international platforms," he said.

The Lt Governor assured that proactive measures are underway to enhance connectivity, develop world-class infrastructure and promote sustainable tourism initiatives.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's personal interest in the welfare and development of Ladakh and the administration's commitment to the welfare of the people of the region with Ladakh-friendly policies and initiatives.

Earlier, the members of the association highlighted various issues faced by them, including the need to simplify norms for registration of hotels and guest houses, the need to restructure loans due to low footfall of tourists in Ladakh and making Ladakh Residence Certificate (LRC) mandatory for registration of hotels and guest houses, an official spokesman said.