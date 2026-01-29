Will Poulter, Odessa Young boards Adam Driver-led Netflix series 'Rabbit, Rabbit'

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (PTI) Actors Will Poulter and Odessa Young have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming hostage thriller series "Rabbit, Rabbit", headlined by Adam Driver.

The series is created and show run by Peter Craig, best known for co-writing the screenplays to "The Town" (2010), "The Batman" (2022), and "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022).

In the show, Driver plays an escaped convict who is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop and takes hostages in an attempt to bargain for his freedom.

The tense standoff soon spirals into what is described as an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, alongside an emotional battle with a veteran FBI crisis negotiator trained in “tactical empathy”, Netflix said in a press release.

The role of the negotiator will be played by Regina Hall.

Craig executive produces along with Bryan Unkeless under their Night Owl Stories banner. The project is also executive produced by director Philip Barantini and Samantha Beddoe through It’s All Made Up Productions, as well as Driver.

MRC is the studio backing the series.

Poulter, who will feature in a key role, is best known on television for his performances in FX’s "The Bear" and Hulu’s "Dopesick", both of which earned him Emmy nominations. He will next be seen in Boots Riley’s upcoming film "I Love Boosters".

Young was most recently seen in the 2025 film "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" and in Netflix’s limited series "Black Rabbit", released earlier this year. PTI RB RB RB