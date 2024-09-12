Will Smith congratulates new parents Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Hollywood star Will Smith has congratulated actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on becoming parents to a baby girl.

Singh and Padukone announced the arrival of their first child on September 8 in a joint Instagram post.

"Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.

Smith, the Oscar-winning star of "King Richard", commented on the post and said, "Congratulations Mama & Papa!!" Besides Smith, several celebrities from the Hindi film industry, including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, wished the new parents Deepika, 38, and Ranveer, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. They announced Deepika's pregnancy in February.

The two stars will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed "Singham Again", headlined by Ajay Devgn. It is scheduled for a Diwali release. PTI RB BK BK