Will Smith exits crime thriller movie 'Sugar Bandits'

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (PTI) Actor Will Smith is no longer attached to crime thriller "Sugar Bandits", based on the novel “Devils In Exile” by Chuck Hogan.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the Academy Award-winning movie star left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

However, Smith and his production company Westbrook will remain producers on the big-budget project, which is expected to begin filming in coming months.

"Sugar Bandits" will revolve around a former Special Forces soldier who joins an elite, vigilante group which aims to crack down on drug menace in Boston, but soon realises things are not what they seem.

"Without Remorse" and "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" filmmaker Stefano Sollima boarded as director earlier this year.

Smith was last seen in Antoine Fuqua's "Emancipation" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die".