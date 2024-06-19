Will Smith in talks to star in sci-fi thriller 'Resistor'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith is in negotiations to lead an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie for Sony Pictures.

Titled "Resistor", the movie is based on the 2014 book "Influx" by bestselling author Daniel Suarez, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

“Bullet Train” scribe Zak Olkewicz wrote the first draft, while Eric Singer penned the latest draft. No director is currently attached to the project.

The plot of the film is currently under wraps but “Influx” takes place in a dystopian society in which the government uses shady tactics to prevent technological advancement.

The story mainly focuses on physicist Jon Grady and his team who have discovered a device that can reflect gravity — a triumph that will revolutionise the field of physics and change the future. But instead of acclaim, Grady’s lab is locked down by a covert organization known as the Bureau of Technology Control "Resistor" will be produced Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists, which has been developing the project for years alongside Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook.

Smith most recently collaborated with Sony Pictures for the fourth installment of the smash hit action franchise “Bad Boys”, which he headlines along with Martin Lawrence.

The fourth movie, titled "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", released earlier this month and has so far collected USD 215.5 million globally.