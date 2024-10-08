Will Smith, Michael Bay to work in 'Fast and Loose'

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (PTI) Hollywood star Will Smith is set to reunite with filmmaker Michael Bay for the upcoming action film "Fast and Loose".

The script for the Netflix movie will be penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson, reported Deadline.

"Fast and Loose" will follow a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he's been living two lives, one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

David Leitch, who was previously set to direct the movie, will produce with Kelly McCormick for 87North, along with Smith. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson serve as executive producers for STXfilms.

Smith and Bay have previously collaborated on the "Bad Boys" franchise, also starring Martin Lawrence.