Will Smith on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan: We're really close, script just came in

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (PTI) Hollywood star Will Smith says his much-anticipated "I Am Legend" sequel with Michael B Jordan is in the final stages of scripting.

Smith stars in and produces “I Am Legend 2" alongside Jordan.

According to Variety, the upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie's DVD release, rather than its theatrical version, in which Smith's character dies.

"I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We're really close, the script just came in," Smith said at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival.

"You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in," he added.

Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well.

"I Am Legend", featuring Smith in an almost deserted post-apocalyptic New York City amid zombies, earned USD 585.4 million worldwide.