Will Smith to star in Stefano Sollima's directorial venture 'Sugar Bandits'

Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, known for "Without Remorse" and "Sicario: Day of the Soldado", is set to direct action thriller "Sugar Bandits" starring Will Smith.

Advertisment

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the movie is based on Chuck Hogan's novel "Devils In Exile".

"Sugar Bandits" will see Smith play the role of a former special forces soldier who runs an elite vigilante squad working to wipe out the drug trade in Boston.

He will also pull a double duty as a producer along with Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing.

Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is fully financing; and Richard Abate (13 Hours) will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. Sollima's producing partners Gina Gardini will executive-produce and Ludovico Purgatori will co-produce the film. PTI ATR RDS RDS RDS