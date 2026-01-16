New Delhi: Oscar-winning actor Will Smith is set to take Indian viewers on a sweeping journey across the planet with a new docuseries from National Geographic Channel.

Titled "Pole to Pole With Will Smith", the seven-part original docuseries is one of National Geographic’s most ambitious global productions to date and premieres on the channel on Friday. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on every Friday.

Five years in the making, the series chronicles Smith’s travels across all seven continents, spanning environments as extreme and varied as the icefields of Antarctica, the Amazon rainforest, the Himalayan mountain range, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific and the frozen Arctic, a press release said.

Inspired by a late mentor to seek answers to life’s larger questions, Smith undertakes a 100-day expedition filled with extraordinary physical and mental challenges.

His journey includes skiing to the South Pole, diving beneath the ice at the North Pole, climbing towering mountains and venturing deep into remote landscapes alongside scientists, explorers and local experts.

Smith, the star of movies such as "Bad Boys", "Independence Day", "Men In Black", "The Pursuit of Happyness", "I Robot" and "King Richard", said the expedition was unlike anything he had attempted before and pushed him to his limits, both physically and emotionally.

"This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever done - at times I feared I might not make it home! It’s an exploration not just of the planet’s edges, but of some of the most extraordinary people living there. From the coldest ice to the deepest jungles, the beauty of our world inspired my every step with awe and hope," the 57-year-old said.

Tom McDonald, executive vice president, content, National Geographic, said the series invites audiences to experience the planet through Smith’s perspective, marked by curiosity, humour and empathy.

"It’s a thrilling adventure that embodies what National Geographic does best: combining jaw-dropping cinematography, powerful storytelling and a deeper understanding of how our world works - and why it matters," he added.