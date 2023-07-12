Will sure see 'Jawan' first day: Salman Khan praises 'prevue' of new SRK movie

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" has received a thumbs up from close friend and contemporary Salman Khan, who "absolutely loved" the high-octane action thriller's 'prevue' and promised to see the movie on the first day of its release.

Advertisment

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday evening, Salman shared the clip from the movie and said a movie like "Jawan" should be watched only in theatres.

"Pathan jawan ban gaya (Pathaan has transformed into Jawan), outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk (sic)" the actor wrote. Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/UMra4Iamfg — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2023

Salman had made an appearance in SRK's blockbuster movie "Pathaan", which released in January and earned over Rs 1,000 at the global box office.

Advertisment

The first glimpse of "Jawan" showcases Shah Rukh featuring in several death-defying stunts, songs and mouthing dialogues in his quintessential style.

Directed by Atlee of "Theri" and "Mersal" fame, the upcoming pan-India movie also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Jawan" is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7. The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.