Will watch 'Singham Again', hope audiences watch 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' too: Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: At a time when fewer movies are being released in theatres, actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday said both "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" and "Singham Again" have a "strong chance" of doing good business at the box office.

Horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" and action film "Singham Again" are set to be released on November 1 on the festive occasion of Diwali.

"Diwali is such a big holiday that I think two films can easily run in theatres. While 'Singham Again' is an action genre, our (film) is a horror comedy. As a moviegoer, I see it as a festival for all of us that we have two options on the same day.

"It is a rare thing in our industry as these days films are not releasing. I think audiences are eagerly waiting for both," Kartik said during a session on day two of the IFP Season 14.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", directed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be an unforgettable mix of horror and comedy. It also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again" is billed as the "modern-day adaptation" of the Ramayana. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

According to Kartik, there's no competition between the two movies. He returns as Rooh Baba, a character he first portrayed in 2022's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

"I like their film, I will be watching it too. I hope you watch our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding. I'm concentrating on Rooh Baba versus Manjulika (Balan's iconic character).

"I don't think it is a versus between both the films. They are a huge franchise, 'Singham Again', Ajay sir, Rohit sir, and everybody associated with the film, I've been a fan of them. This versus thing that has started, it is wrong," he added.