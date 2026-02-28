Will watch ''The Kerala Story 2'': former Mizoram Guv Kummanam Rajasekharan

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Saturday said that he will watch 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' film as he had seen its prequel and found nothing wrong with it.

Rajasekharan, also a former BJP state president, also said that there was nothing wrong with the sequeal and asked how it will affect secularism in the state.

"I will surely see it. I saw the first film and there was nothing wrong with that. There is nothing wrong with this film (The Kerala Story 2) either. How will it affect secularism?' he asked while speaking to reporters.

When reporters told him that ticket sales of the movie were low, the senior BJP leader said that everyone was free to decide whether to watch the film or not.

He said the movie was about the plight of women who faced such problems as shown in the film.

Rajasekharan further said that there were books that talked about such issues, but no one had objected to them.

He also claimed that there was a fear among the minority communities, including Christians, about such extremist activities.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday had paved the way for the release of the 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' film by staying the single judge order, which had put on hold the movie's screening for 15 days.

The bench had said that the single judge's finding that guidelines for certification have not been borne in mind by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) were "merely on the basis of a few clippings and without viewing the movie" and therefore, it "cannot be countenanced".

The single judge, on Thursday, held that prima facie there was a manifest non-application of mind to the requirement of law by the censor board, CBFC.

The judge also said that "the possibility of communal disharmony or denigration of a community also being prima facie involved in the movie", its release without scrutiny by the higher authorities would be legally improper.

The judge had further said that the content of the film's teaser has "a prima facie potential to distort public perception and disturb communal harmony". PTI HMP ADB