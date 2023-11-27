Willem Dafoe says he plays a ghost in 'Beetlejuice 2'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Willem Dafoe has revealed that he plays a police officer in the afterlife in Tim Burton's much-hyped sequel to the 80s classic "Beetlejuice".

The film will see Michael Keaton reprise his titular character. Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are also returning in the movie.

In an interview with Variety, Dafoe said plays as an undead action star turned detective.

"I haven’t seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do," Dafoe said.

"I play a police officer in the afterlife, so I’m a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and that’s what sent me to the other side.” Dafoe said because of his character's skill set, he becomes a detective in the afterlife but that new role is "colored by the fact of who I was (when I was alive): a B movie action star.”

The original Beetlejuice featured Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as recently deceased newlyweds whose spirits remain stuck in their country residence. When a new insufferable couple (O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones) and their morose teenage daughter (Ryder) move into the house, self-proclaimed bio-exorcist Beetlejuice is summoned to help scare them away.

Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux also star in the movie, set to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2024.