Willem Dafoe to be honoured at Sarajevo Film Festival

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (PTI) Hollywood star Willem Dafoe will be bestowed with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo, the highest prize at the Sarajevo Film Festival, for his contribution to the art of film.

Sarajevo Film Festival will be held between August 15 and August 22 this year. It is the largest film festival in Southeast Europe.

Dafoe, who has starred in over 100 films during his career, will also have a masterclass during the event, where he will share his experience and reflections on art today with young talents, film professionals, and the festival audience, according to the festival's official website.

Jovan Marjanovic, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, said it's an honour to present the actor with the award at the 31st edition of the festival.

"Willem Dafoe returns to the Sarajevo Film Festival after 25 years, and it is a great honour and pleasure for us to present him with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo. His body of work is something to which every actor aspires," he said in a statement.

"Every time he steps in front of the camera, he demonstrates that he is a true master of his craft. Whether starring in a Hollywood blockbuster or a low-budget independent film, his characters are always complex, emotional, and unforgettable," he added.

Last year, actor Meg Ryan was awarded the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo.