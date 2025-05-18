Willem Dafoe to star in 'Cuddle' from Barbara Paz

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Willem Dafoe is set to feature in the near-future drama, titled “Cuddle”.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film is directed by Barbara Paz, it marks her fiction feature debut.

The project also reunites Dafoe and Paz, who worked together in 2015's film "My Hindu Friend".

Dafoe will portray a professional cuddler, Dante, who offers platonic comfort to strangers craving connection.

"Beyond an exploration of loneliness, the need for human touch and conquering challenges, this story captures the zeitgeist of our times," the actor said in a statement.

"Cuddle" is produced by Renata Brandao and Juliana Capelini under Conspiracao, Axel Kuschevatzky, Phin Glynn and Cindy Teperman through Infinity Hill and Paz for BP.

Dafoe's latest work is "Nosferatu". Released in 2024, the film was directed by Robert Eggers. It also starred Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult.