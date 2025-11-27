Women in Film India releases new initiative called 'The Resilience Playbook'

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Indian producer Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Women in Film India (WIF India) is going to champion mental well-being for women in cinema through a brand new initiative, "The Resilience Playbook".

With “The Resilience Playbook,” WIF India is holding its first six-week series of workshops for women in film in India to address their mental wellbeing, according to a release.

This six-week immersive, first of its kind workshop offers that sanctuary, which is led by wellness practitioner and life coach Chetna Chakravarthy to help female filmmakers.

Guneet said the workshop is designed to offer fundamental tools and pathways to help women navigate the unpredictability of the film business and build careers that last.

"We are an industry built on freelancers, a creative ecosystem that thrives on independent talent. But with that comes a great deal of uncertainty. For creativity to truly flow, what one needs most is resilience. It is the core skill that allows us to endure, to adapt, and to carve out our place in this ever-changing industry," she added.

Citing her personal experiences, the award-winning producer expressed excitement to launch the initiative.

"Chetna has had a profound impact on me personally and professionally, and I cannot wait for the first batch of women to gain access to these invaluable tools. At Women in Film India, we are committed to making this possible, we’re proud to subsidize and match the funding so that this workshop can come to life, and so that Chetna can continue this important work." she added.

"For so many women in film, courage starts quietly, in that one moment you choose yourself,” said Rabia Chopra, Head of Programmes & Development, WIF India.

“This programme is our safe harbour, a place to drop the armour, soften, and still feel powerful. Vulnerability is our sharpest intelligence, and resilience is what we build when we hold each other up," she added. PTI SMR BK BK