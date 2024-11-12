Working with Yash Chopra was a dream come true: Divya Dutta on 20th anniversary of 'Veer-Zaara'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Actor Divya Dutta has fond memories of working with Yash Chopra on "Veer-Zaara", which celebrates its 20th release anniversary on Tuesday.

Dutta played Shabbo, the confidant and house help of Zaara (played by Preity Zinta) in the 2004 movie, fronted by Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan's as lovers divided by borders.

The film, which re-released in theatres last week, is a cross-border love story of Veer Pratap Singh (Khan), an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan (Zinta), the daughter of a Pakistani politician.

Dutta said the late Yash Chopra is still her "most favourite filmmaker".

"The romance and nuances he showed in his films, no would be able to do that ever. I came into the industry through a talent hunt and Yash Chopra was one of the judges.

"I used to think 'Wow, I am starting out with Yash Chopra'. I used to imagine he would say 'You are so good, I will take you in my next film' but no such thing happened," the actor told PTI in an interview.

It took her another seven years to work in a Yash Chopra film with "Veer-Zaara". Dutta still remembers the day she got a call from the office of Aditya Chopra, who wrote the film's script.

"They saw a show where I used to play a different role in every episode. They offered me this role (in ‘Veer-Zaara’). I was confused whether I should do it or not. To be on the sets of Yash Chopra was a dream come true. That grandeur, love and affection... The film's first shot was my first shot too. Yash ji, Shah Rukh ji, everyone was there. I was nervous.

"It feels surreal that the thing you imagined is happening at that moment is real or not. You have to pinch yourself, you're also nervous. But he (Yash Chopra) was such a loving person," she recalled.

Their mentor-mentee bond continued even after the release of the film, which went on to become one of the most successful movies of the year with its chartbuster music.

"Even after ‘Veer-Zaara’ released, he (Yash Chopra) used to say 'Bacche! Come to the office whenever you feel like'. And I used to go to the office to meet him. I used to talk to him about everything," she said.

The actor said both Yash Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan, who did a guest appearance in "Veer-Zaara", remember people's birthdays despite their legendary status.

"They are always the first ones to wish you. And I think that's what made Yash Chopra who he was. That's what makes Mr Bachchan who he is," she said.

Dutta revealed that she was initially sceptical about taking on the character of Shabbo, which is widely regarded as her breakthrough role in Hindi cinema.

"Yash uncle and Aditya told me that 'We wouldn't have asked you to do the role if it was not special'. I was scared I did not want to be stuck in a certain image," the actor said, admitting that similar offers came her way post the success of the film but she turned them down.

"Veer-Zaara" also starred Rani Mukerji, Hema Malini, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, and Zohra Sehgal. PTI SSG RDS BK BK