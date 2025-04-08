World is like a global village: designer Rahul Mishra

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Just like a filmmaker hopes to release a movie across the world, renowned Indian couturier Rahul Mishra says fashion designers want to be loved for their work everywhere and not just in their home country.

Mishra, who has often referred to France as his 'karmabhoomi', presented his collection 'The Silk Route' under his brand AFEW at the recently concluded 25th Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in Mumbai.

The Delhi-based designer, who has dressed stars both at home and abroad including Jahnvi Kapoor, Blackpink rapper Lisa, and actor Zendaya, said Indian fashion is at a point where it's no longer about "proving anything to anybody".

"Like, when you're doing a film, you want to do a worldwide release. As a creator, when you say globe, it's just 180 more countries like India put together. You want to be loved even more and a true artist is always hungry. It's not about whether you come from India or France, every brand today wants to sell as much as possible in India.

"It's not that they are selling well in Paris and that they don't need India. Similarly, when you're selling well in India, you can't say you don't need Paris. The world is like a global village. Brands, creativity, and cultures have no boundaries. They will keep travelling and keep getting appreciated," Mishra told PTI.

The designer was accompanied by Divya Mishra, his wife and business partner of brand Rahul Mishra, which they co-founded in 2006.

Asked what she brings to the table with their brand, Divya said she is "the clock".

"I don't have to push him, it's just that girls are natural multitaskers. So, I can manage many things (at the same time). He's a creator. He dives deep into his art, but he also knows his work well. When he has to work and turn around things overnight, he can do it very well. I don't need to time him, but... Just to say, we complement each other's work," she added.

Mishra said his designer-wife is his "most hard to please critic".

"Her standards are high and she's the biggest critic I can ever have. Whenever I feel underconfident about any design, she says, 'Rahul, if I like it, it's good, so don't worry about it'.

"Divya contributes greatly to design, she brings a lot of practicality. She does more than 90 per cent of everything. Without her, I would have been playing cricket every day or playing frisbee, not doing all this. It's all because of Divya," he said.

Hindi cinema actor Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper for Mishra at the silver jubilee edition of the LFW X FDCI, which concluded last month. PTI RDS RDS BK BK