Would love to find the right thing for her: Gurinder Chadha on working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, who collaborated with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on a song for her new film "Christmas Karma", says she doffs her hat to the actor for the way she has built a remarkable career in Hollywood and would love to work with her again on a movie.

Chopra Jonas has sung the Hindi version of George Michael's "Last Christmas" for Chadha's new film. The "Bend It Like Beckham" director said the actor was initially hesitant to sing.

"I had lunch with the George Michael Estate (people). And they said, ‘What are you doing now?’ I said, ‘I'm doing a Christmas film’. They said, ‘Well, why don't you use 'Last Christmas'? And I said, ‘Well, I don't have 250,000 pounds to give you’. And they said, 'Well, if you're nice, we'll give it to you. And why don't you do a Bollywood version?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ It was their idea.

"Priyanka supported me for so long and has been such a great supporter of all NRIs, particularly Punjabi’s, and particularly women. I called her. And she said, 'Are you mad? No, I'm not a singer anymore. I'm in a different space’. And I said, ‘Look, it'll be a laugh. It's at the end of the film. It's the fun end titles. We're all singing along... And then she kind of said, ‘You know what? I'll do it to support you'," Chadha told PTI in an interview.

The director then spoke to sitarist Anoushka Shankar for the background music of the movie, which is an adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol".

Is there a movie collaboration on cards between Chadha and Chopra Jonas? "I would love to do that, too. And there are definitely plans. PC and I have met a few times. There are certainly stories that she has told me about. There are certainly stories that I have. I would love to find the right thing for her," Chadha said.

According to the director, Chopra Jonas is an incredible actress. Her favourite performance of the actor is in "Barfi".

I think it's been interesting watching her in the West. It's not easy to go from being at the top here (Hindi cinema) and then go there (Hollywood) where nobody knows who you are and to do all the work to build up your career in the West whilst you've been a big star here. So, I really take my hat off to her. She's done incredibly well," Chadha said.

Chadha said as a fellow Punjabi, she has come to value their friendship and it was amazing to watch Chopra Jonas as a mother to daughter Malti Marie.

".... Seeing Priyanka as a mother is a wonderful thing. I've spent time with her at home, with her, with the baby, going out for lunch with all of them. It's a whole different side that people don't get to see (of Priyanka). But it's wonderful to see her as a mother. Wonderful," she said.

Kunal Nayyar of "Big Bang Theory" stars as the desi Scrooge in the movie, which is currently playing in theatres.